Jammu & Kashmir’s wait for Assembly Polls continues

Even as violence is on decline, Jammu and Kashmir remains without an elected government, with no sign of an early end to its five-year-long wait for the assembly polls.

The erstwhile state of J&K did not have assembly elections after the coalition government of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) collapsed in June, 2018. After the abrogation of its special status on August 5, 2019, the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019 was brought in, mandating delimitation in the newly carved out union territory before conduct of polls.

The much-delayed process of delimitation of constituencies and special summary revision of electoral rolls were completed last year. But the union territory is yet to go to polls. The opposition leaders allege that the BJP, which is in power in New Delhi, lacks the courage to face voters in J&K.

A delegation of J&K politicians, led by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, met the Election Commission in New Delhi and demanded that the assembly polls should be announced without delay. They however did not get any positive response from the EC.

“They (BJP) used the pretext of delimitation of constituencies and revision of electoral rolls, which stand completed long back. They talked about the weather not being conducive, but now do not have any justification to further delay the polls,” former chief minister and NC leader, Omar Abdullah, says.

He adds that the BJP now has only two reasons for delaying the polls further – the worsening security situation contrary to the Union Government’s claim and the fear to face the voters.

“The EC says it is ready to conduct polls in J&K. But it is the BJP, not the EC, which has to take the call. And the BJP will not hold elections until the situation is conducive for it,” says Mehbooba Mufti, the PDP president and another former chief minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on August 15, 2020 announced that the elections in J&K would be held after the completion of the delimitation process. He had reiterated the same on June 24, 2021.

“The Centre would not like to see a non-BJP government in J&K,” says policy analyst and senior journalist from Jammu, Zaffar Choudhary. “The BJP would prefer a longer central rule in J&K than risking a government opposed to the August 5, 2019 changes.”

Choudhary fears that the assembly elections in J&K wouldn’t be held before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.