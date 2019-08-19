JioFiber effect: Hathway brings lucrative 100Mbps plan

Reliance Jio earlier in the month announced to formally launch the much-awaited JioFiber service in India on September 5.

Like the Jio 4G mobile service, the upcoming JioFiber is expected to kick-off a price war in the country. It has already announced Rs 700 starting price with 100Mbps speed, much cheaper and faster base speed compared to the US market.

Now, Hathway has announced a lucrative plan dubbed as Value RTL 100, a three-month subscription plan for Rs 2097, which translates to Rs 649 per month. It offers 100Mbps speed with 1000GB (as per Fair Usage Policy) data download allowance and if it gets exhausted, the speed reduces to 3MBps, reported Telecom Talk.

Additionally, Hathway has launched Play Box with several incentives worth close to Rs 2,500. It comes with OTT (Over-The-Top) bundles consisting of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other subscriptions with tariff plans starting at Rs 899. But, for now, the new plans are available in Kolkata circle only.

Read more | Reliance Jio Fiber: Broadband, TV tariff plans and more

Will the consumers go for the new Hathway tariff plan?

The new launched Hathway deals are lucrative and are on par with JioFiber, but the consumers are likely to wait till September 5, as Reliance is expected to reveal all the tariff plans in detail next week.

In a related development, state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has also launched a new low-cost Rs 499 broadband plan, which also offers free Amazon Prime subscription.



Reliance Jio Fiber set for the official launch on September 5, 2019 ( REUTERS/Amit Dave)



With Amazon Prime, consumers get exclusive lightning deals on various range of products, one-day or two-day quick delivery option on the company's e-commerce site and also get access to Amazon Prime Music and Prime Video, which offer multi-media content ranging from original TV series to thousands of movies in multiple languages.

Read more | BSNL brings new low-cost broadband plan to take on JioFiber

Additionally, BSNL is offering 25% cashback on its broadband plans-- DSL (Digital Subscriber Line), Bharat Fiber and BBoWiFi (BroadBand-on-WiFi).

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.