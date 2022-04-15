Keep your skin hydrated in hot weather

It's mid-April, and the weather is getting hotter and drier every day; this leads to dehydration, dryness, and flaking of the skin. "In this season, taking care of one's skin and keeping it moisturised and hydrated is essential," said Dr Anika Goel, MD Dermatology and the Soul Derma Clinic owner.

She shares some expert tips above to make your skin supple, soft, and hydrated.

Cleanse your face properly

To prevent the skin from drying and cracking, use soap-free, natural, and light cleansers in your routine.

Dr. Goel suggests washing and cleansing the face twice a day after workouts, outdoor activities, and long working days.

"You can also exfoliate your skin once or twice a week, but you have to be very particular about protecting your face in the sun after this."

Cleaning your face with gentle, skin-safe products is the key. Avoid over-exfoliating and using products that are harsh on the skin.

Moisturise, moisturise, moisturise!

Focus on hydrating your skin with a gel, cream or water-based moisturiser at regular intervals. Opt for moisturisers rich in lactic acid, glycerine, glycol, and urea, as they are super nourishing and lock in the water in your skin. Gel-based moisturisers moisten and hydrate and are light, non-greasy, and breathable. Dr. Goel recommends moisturising your skin immediately after a bath when the skin is still damp.

Advanced moisturising treatments

For clean, moisturised, and healthy skin, one can incorporate hyaluronic acid, antioxidant serums, vitamin C serum, and retinol in one's skincare routine. Hyaluronic acid works best when used on damp skin, especially when you want to increase hydration.

"However, there's only so much that a cream can do. Sometimes, procedures are required for that extra boost of hydration," said Dr Goel.

"Procedures and treatments like Hydrafacial and Mirapeel have long-lasting effects.

Drink plenty of water

Increase your water intake for skin that's clear, youthful and plump. When we are well hydrated, fresh, and oxygenated, blood flows through our body and clears all toxins and impurities, making our skin look healthy and nourished. Dr. Goel advises drinking at least three to four litres of water a day to ensure that you're not dehydrated.

Apply a sunscreen

Wearing a good sunscreen is just as crucial as putting cream on your face. This holy grail product protects your skin from the harmful UV rays emitted by the sun and electronic blue lights and adds an extra, thick layer of moisturiser.

"In summers, the key is to make sure you're applying sunscreen religiously. Use a light moisturiser as your base and layer it with a good quality sunscreen as its thicker consistency will seal the moisture in your skin and make it last through the day. You must reapply sunscreen every two to three hours," said Dr Goel.