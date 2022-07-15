Knock knock, who’s there?

It’s really quiet here. We had just moved to the countryside from the city because dad wanted a change of pace in his life after mom died. I didn’t mind really. I didn’t have many friends back there anyway but that didn’t mean I was happy about moving either. Well, we certainly got the change of pace that dad was after. Until the incident changed everything.

When the school is as small as this one was, people pretty much know everybody and it’s hard to be the quiet, mysterious kid, which is the vibe I was going for. I found myself in a friend circle whether I liked it or not, and after a week, I actually did begin to like it.

These people really needed to learn about boundaries though. The other day, one of them started knocking on the door at some time near midnight. It made me really uncomfortable and if they do something like that again, I’m really going to give them a piece of my mind. I didn’t know it then but that was the day that started it all.

I didn’t mention it to dad at breakfast the next day. He seemed to be under enough stress at his new job. “Hey honey, I’m sorry but we won’t be able to catch that movie on Friday. I’ll be working overtime for the next three days,” he said, letting out a big sigh. “It’s okay daddy. We’ll hang out some other time,” I said.

Dad was working overtime. After I got home from school, I connected my headphones to the TV and was watching something when the lights and the TV started flickering. I took the headphones off and heard tapping noises from all around me on every window. I was frightened at first but then I gathered myself and peered out of a window. There was nothing.

I would go to each window but each time, the sound would stop at that window and it seemed louder everywhere else. This went on for about 10 minutes. When I told dad about what had happened he told me it must have been my friends trying to scare me and he wanted to have a talk with their parents. I begged him not to and told him I was fine. Maybe it was a harmless prank and I’d meet the gang at school tomorrow and tell them to stop it.

“We didn’t do anything, I swear!” Jack exclaimed. “It must have been the Alius,” he added. “Yeah sure Jack, sure. I believe you. There’s a DnD demon out to get me,” I snapped at him. “If you, Michael and the rest even come close to my house, I will whip out my dad’s shotgun and go ballistic on all of you,” I said.

Walking home, I don’t know what to feel. Jack seemed sincere when he told me that story, but that’s testament to what a good actor he is. I think I scared him enough so they won’t pull a stunt like that again.

Just before turning into my house, I stopped for a moment. I was sure I had locked the door before I left. I looked around but there wasn’t a soul and the only sound was a little birdie singing. It’s strange but the bird seemed to be warning me away from my house. I shrugged it off and walked in. “Hey honey, I got home early so I thought I’d make your favourite meal,” “Cheeseburst!” and from behind dad appeared with an egg sandwich with cheese. Before I say anything, he closed the front door and sat me down saying, “Work has been so hectic lately, I’m sorry we haven’t been able to really connect and talk about things.”

“But I’m here now,” he goes on and puts a comforting hand on my knee. I smile at him but before I am able to thank him for the sandwich the doorbell rings and I gasp when I look out the window and see my father staring back at me with fear on his face! So who was sitting next to me?