Koo app launches 'talk to type' feature for Indian languages

Indigenous micro-blogging service provider Koo on Tuesday (May 4) announced the launch new 'talk to type' feature in India.

With this, users can just have to speak and the app automatically turns it to text. And, users can just tap send to see it posted on the social media platform.

“This 'Talk to Type' feature is magical and takes creation for regional language creators to the next level. Users don’t have to use the keyboard anymore and type out lengthy thoughts. India language speakers can now speak their minds and the words will show up on the screen magically! For those who found it difficult to type in local languages, this feature removes all that pain. We will keep adding value to Indians by enabling the easiest localized forms of expression and present their thoughts to India in a seamless way," said Aprameya Radhakrishna, co-founder, Koo.

For now, Koo supports Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil in addition to English. The company has plans to bring support for more regional languages including Assamese, Bangla, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Oriya, and Punjabi in the coming months.

Though Koo has been in the market for more than a year, it has gained popularity only recently partly thanks to the spat between Twitter and central government agencies.

US-based Twitter, earlier this year, was at loggerhead with the Indian government. The latter had requested to block 257 Twitter handles, understood to be of Pakistan and Pro-Khalistan outfits, for inciting public disorder in the garb of farm laws agitation at the Delhi border on January 26, 2021.

After the incident, several union ministers and their respective government departments include Railways, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY), and others have set up accounts on Koo, Also, they have made it point to make announcements first on Koo and release the same on other platforms.

It should be noted that the Koo won the AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge organized by the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in August 2020. Since then over more than five million people have installed the social media app on Android phones alone. On Apple App Store too, it has registered millions of downloads.

