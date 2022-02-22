Korean celebrity couples that are couple goals

Unlike Hollywood celebrity relationships that are out in the open, Korean celebrity dating is a bit of a hush-hush affair. With little concrete news coming out in social media and the press, it's mostly about conjecture and gossip.

Fans of K-dramas and Korean pop culture are resigned that if their favourite celebrities are romantically involved in real life, their relationship will remain under wraps till it culminates in an engagement or marriage.

Shubhangi Saxena, 20, who studies at Banaras Hindu University, is an avid K-drama fan who has seen more than 20 Korean shows and is learning the language to understand the culture.

"It's hard to hide a romantic relationship if you are famous," she said. "K- pop and drama fans are always hoping to see their favourite on-screen couples date in real life too. Interestingly, many Korean celebrity couples who met on the sets of popular K-dramas are off-screen couples, and some are even married as well. One of my favourite K-couples is Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin because their real-life story is more exciting than their on-screen romance."

Here's a list of the five K-drama celebrities who are real-life sweethearts.

Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin

From falling in love to facing hardships together, this K-celebrity couple wants us to believe in love not just on-screen but in real life as well. Kim Woo Bin has been dating "Oh My Venus" star Shin Min Ah since 2015, when they met first for an editorial shoot. Later, the two lovebirds officially confirmed their relationship status in the same year. While Kim Woo Bin battled cancer, his beloved Shin Min Ah stood with him throughout his health crisis and helped him make a comeback. Their fans hope they will tie the knot this year.

Hyun-Bin And Son Ye-Jin

The super cute couple from hit K-drama, "Crash Landing On You", met for the first time on the sets of the 2018 thriller, "The Negotiation." A few years later, they were winning hearts as one of the most romantic couples on-screen with their hit show CLOY, during which they fell in love. Their respective PR agencies confirmed their relationship in 2021. The couple recently announced their upcoming nuptials in March 2022 on social media with a cute announcement post.

Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon

South Korean actress Park Shin Hye and actor-singer Choi Tae Joon from the K-drama "King of Dramas met for the first time as undergraduates at Chung-Ang University. For the longest time, they denied their relationship, but in 2018 they finally admitted their affair. Although Tae-Joon served in the army for two years (2019-2021), their long-distance relationship survived, and in 2022 they tied the knot. The couple is currently expecting a baby together.

Dawn and HyunA

K-Pop's favourite couple recently shared a video of their hands with glimmering opal rings on each of their ring fingers, making K-fans wonder if they had got engaged after dating for over five years. Unlike other K-celebrities, these two tease their fans with couple posts on their Instagram and are pretty open about online PDA. In 2016, they met for the first time as fellow CUBE Entertainment artists and were in a senior-junior relationship, which later turned romantic.

Lee Kwang Soo and Lee Sun Bin

The showbiz couple met on the show "Running Man" set in September 2016 and fell in love. They announced their relationship in 2018. Despite a ten year age gap, they have been in a steady relationship and support each other's work. They often share sweet posts about their love life on Instagram.

