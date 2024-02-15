'La Belle Dame Sans Merci'

After the unusually 'long' Monday morning assembly concluded, I galloped towards her. She came in with a bunch of other girls. Without any inhibitions, I barged into the giggling bevy and gesticulated my moon to disperse the mob around her. She smartly sauntered out and chose to wait for me in a distant, vacant corner. Approaching her, I elegantly unfolded my fist, containing the hard-earned token of my love, and proclaimed in Hindi, “Jab main bada ho jaunga, tumsey shaadi karunga” (When I grow up, I will marry you). Not bothering to get her consent, I had also declared that she was my Valentine. Making no commitments for the future, she accepted my gift and, to my delight, wore it right in front of me in her long, silky tresses.