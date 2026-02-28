<p><span class="italic"><em>Dear Sneaky Sasquatch, </em></span></p>.<p>If I had a conversation with you, I would tell you that my aim in life is to save forests and conserve habitats for animals and birds. I too love challenges like you and am always ready to sport a new avatar for a new challenge.</p>.<p>I would ask you what your favourite disguise to escape the rangers was. I would also ask you what your favourite sport was: skiing, racing, or golfing. How do you manage to stay so positive in spite of being bullied by other animals? You are always kind-hearted and helpful, which makes you the hero of the forest.</p>.<p>Lastly, I would want to know the secret of your energy that helps you manage so many different tasks to earn money.</p>.<p>Best regards, </p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Mohammad Ayaan, 11 </strong></span><br />Mysuru, Karnataka</p>.<p><br /><span class="italic"><em>Dear Word Search Puzzle,</em></span></p>.<p>I love playing with you. At first, it was difficult for me to find the words. However, you have helped me improve my vocabulary.</p>.<p>I would like to know how you hide the words so smartly in the grid. I also want to know how you choose the words and make the puzzle interesting and challenging.</p>.<p>If you had never existed, I would have missed out on learning new words. I like the challenges, and I always try to become better day by day.</p>.<p>Yours sincerely,</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Prathiksha K, 12</strong></span><br />Bengaluru, Karnataka </p>.<p><br /><span class="italic"><em>Dear Subway Surfers, </em></span></p>.<p>If I could talk to you, I would ask how you manage to run forever without getting tired. Every time I play with you, you take me to colourful cities around the world, and I feel excited to beat my own high score. I would also like to ask if you know how much fun and energy you give to players with your fast-paced music and bright graphics. You have taught me to stay focused and think quickly. When I miss a jump or hit a barrier, I learn to try again and do better next time. You remind me that practice helps one improve. About me: I am someone who loves challenges and enjoys improving step by step. Sometimes I lose, but I never give up, just like the characters who keep running. Thank you for making my free time more exciting and full of adventure.</p>.<p>Sincerely,</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Ritul Chindak, 14</strong></span><br />Banahatti, Karnataka</p>.<p><br /><span class="italic"><em>Hey Genshin Impact!</em></span></p>.<p>I am so glad that I am finally able to talk to you. First of all, I want to thank you for making my free time a joyful one. I have really enjoyed playing with you because I love everything about you — be it the backstory behind your character or the beautiful panoramic views of Teyvat.</p>.<p>I am grateful to have learnt life values like humanity, consistency and the importance of friendship from you. I am eagerly awaiting your game update and am always ready to discover and explore a new piece of land.</p>.<p>With a determined heart to complete any quest.</p>.<p>Yours lovingly, </p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Rishika M, 15</strong></span><br />Mangaluru, Karnataka</p>.<p><span class="italic"><em>Dear Candy Crush,</em></span></p>.<p>If I could talk to you, I would love to know about your development story — what inspired the creators to build such an immersive world? How do you keep players engaged with new updates and challenges? What’s the next big update or feature? Can I have a sneak peek?</p>.<p>About me: I am a Grade 8 student. I enjoy gaming and love strategy and solving games. It’s intriguing to explore your world, complete quests, and connect with other players. Your game’s community and gameplay mechanics keep me coming back for more.</p>.<p>Best regards,</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Chithra, 13</strong></span><br />Bengaluru, Karnataka</p>