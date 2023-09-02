Leave your story, leave your mark

‘A pni kahani chod ja, kuch toh nishani chod ja, kaun kahe iss aur tuu phir aaye na aaye (Leave your story, leave a mark, for who knows if you ever will be back again.)
These lines by Shailendra are reminiscent of a verse by Kabir, ‘Kabira jab hum paida hue, jag hanse hum roye, aisi karni kar chalo, hum hanse jag roye’ which translates to, ‘When we take birth, the world smiles while we cry. Our deeds should be such that when we depart, we smile and the world weeps.’
Shailendra, born as Shankardas Kesarilal, was a lyricist whose soul-stirring songs made an enduring impact on Hindi film music. Born on August 30, 1923, he possessed an innate ability to express the complexities of life and the depths of human emotions. His signature style of using uncomplicated language to create profound lines places him in the company of literary greats such as Kabir.
The journey of his career began in Mumbai, where he arrived as a railway apprentice. His poetic talent was recognised by Raj Kapoor at a mushaira event. His initial breakthrough as a songwriter came with the song ‘Barsaat mein humse miley tum’ (You met me during the monsoon) for ‘Barsaat’ (1949), which led to him becoming a permanent member of Raj Kapoor’s musical team. The duo went on to create timeless and enchanting songs that continue to captivate audiences even after all these years.
Shailendra had a natural ability to create songs that were relatable and enduring. Today, close to six decades since his departure, he is still alive through his songs.
The common man
Shailendra had a talent for expressing the thoughts of common people in their own language — he used simple words in simple sentences.
He is widely recognised for creating the on-screen persona of Raj Kapoor through his songs, including popular hits like ‘Mera joota hai Japani’ and ‘Dil ka haal suney dilwala’ from ‘Shree 420’.
Shailendra took great pride in being a simple, uncomplicated man, as reflected in his song ‘Sab kuch seekha humne’ (Anari, 1959). He also wrote a song that could be considered the anthem of humanity, ‘Kisi ki muskurahaton pe ho nissaar’, which talks about how to live a contented life.
Yet, Shailendra refused to give up his rights, as exemplified in lines like ‘Honge raje raj tilak hum bigde dil shehzade, hum singhasan par ja baithe jab jab karein iraade’, which translates to ‘I might be a prince of some kingdom, but I’m a little naughty at heart. I will sit on the throne when I decide to’. His words ‘Sahaj hai seedhi raah pe chalna’ (Walk on the natural, straight path), can guide people to stay focused.
The romantic
Shailendra possessed an extraordinary talent for capturing a broad range of human emotions through his lyrics — love, happiness, sadness, and self-reflection. As a romantic, he believed in forging a deep, subconscious bond, exemplified in his ultimate expression of love, ‘Tere mere sapne, ab ek rang hain’ (My dream and yours are now the same colour). He aspired to create a timeless love story, as demonstrated in ‘Geet hamare pyar ke dohrayengi jawaniyaan’ (Our love song will be sung again by the young) and ‘Jeevan seema ke age bhi aaungi main sang tumhare’ (I will accompany you even beyond the border of life).
Shailendra recognised the intricacies of marriage, and his lyrics provided invaluable guidance, akin to a couple’s bible. He stressed the exclusivity of this relationship, as evidenced in ‘Kya gair yahan apno tak ke saye bhi na aaye pate hain’ (Sangam) which means ‘Forget strangers, even our own shadows don’t come between us.’
The thinker
Shailendra underlined the value of truth in ‘Sajan re jhooth mat bolo’ (Beloved, don’t tell lies) from Teesri Kasam (1966). Through his music, he explored the soul’s quest for rebirth, ‘Mere sajan hain uss paar’ (My sweetheart is on the other side) in ‘Bandini’ (1963). Shailendra believed in embracing life rather than analyzing it - ‘Zindagi khwab hai, khwaab mein jhooth kya aur sach hai kya’ (Life is a dream. What’s truth and what’s falsehood in a dream?) in Jagte Raho (1956). Across his repertoire, Shailendra spoke about the fleeting nature of existence through lines like ‘Kehte hain gyani duniya hai faani’ (Learned people say this world is a mirage) from ‘Guide’ (1965).
Shailendra’s words from seven decades ago, ‘Na chanda Russ ka, na ye Japan ka, ye to hai Hindustan ka” (The moon is neither Russian nor Japanese it is Indian) have proven to be prophetic today, with the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon. He had also written an English song called ‘Beautiful baby of Broadway’.
Shailendra’s life came to an end on December 14, 1966. His optimism lives on in his own lines: ‘Tu zinda hai toh zindagi ki jeet mein yakeen kar’ (If you are alive, then believe in the victory of life).