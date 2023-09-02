Leave your story, leave your mark

The journey of his career began in Mumbai, where he arrived as a railway apprentice. His poetic talent was recognised by Raj Kapoor at a mushaira event. His initial breakthrough as a songwriter came with the song ‘Barsaat mein humse miley tum’ (You met me during the monsoon) for ‘Barsaat’ (1949), which led to him becoming a permanent member of Raj Kapoor’s musical team. The duo went on to create timeless and enchanting songs that continue to captivate audiences even after all these years.