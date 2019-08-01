Lenovo unveils new Yoga S940, A940 PC series in India

China-based computer-maker Lenovo launched the new line of ultra-slim Yoga S940 laptop and all-in-one PC A940 series in India.

The notable aspect of the new Yoga S940 is its design language. It is touted to be the world’s first laptop with Contour Glass for more screen in a smaller form factor. The glass wraps around its bezels – reducing the look of its already razor-thin bezels for a streamlined design.

It also sports a 4K HDR display and up to 500 nits peak brightness and boasts Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos speaker system with smart audio amplifiers.

The Yoga S940 weighs just 1.2kg (2.65lbs) light and 12.2mm (0.48in) thin. Under-the-hood, it houses an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, Windows 10, supports up to 16GB LPDDR3 memory and up to 1TB PCIe SSD storage for the powerful performance.



Lenovo Yoga S940 series DH Photo/Rohit KVN



Lenovo has also equipped Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithm-powered smart features in the new Yoga S940 series. It can automatically filter out most ambient noise and blur out distracting backgrounds during video calls, so that sounds like a dog's barking or sight of dirty laundry don’t have to disrupt video calls with colleagues, friends or family.

Also, the Yoga S940’s AI-powered sensors can intuitively detect the absence of user and auto-lock the display to protect the data from others seeing it. It can also detect and alert the user when any uninvited person is shoulder surfing on the screen

Lenovo Yoga S940 can also help increase productivity by shifting open windows and content contextually to a connected external monitor, based on your attention, intent, and focus

Furthermore, Lenovo Smart Assist includes hands-free PC log-in through its built-in infrared (IR) camera and Windows Hello™ for an added layer of security and convenience, and voice-matching personalization to respond to your voice when speaking to Amazon Alexa or Microsoft Cortana.

Lenovo's new all-in-one PC- Yoga A940 for the content creators and professional architects and engineers.

The Windows 10-powered Yoga A940 flaunts a large 27-inch, QHD IPS touchscreen display with Dolby Vision. It features a rotating hinge that enables the display to tilt to a comfortable 25-degree drafting mode, for flexibility and stability when drawing, sketching or annotating with a digital pen.

The Yoga A940 comes with Lenovo Precision Dial, a controller that’s tailor-made for designers, photographers, and videographers to make more precise selections and adjustments to their content.

Flagship Yoga S940 is available at the starting price of Rs 139,990 across Lenovo.com, leading e-tailers and the Lenovo stores.

The company will also allow consumers to customise and build their own S940 with the specific features they want, with Lenovo’s ‘Made to order’ program.

On the other hand, the Yoga A940 all-in-one desktop will be available at a starting price of Rs 169,990 on Lenovo.com and across authorised stores.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.