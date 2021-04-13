Leo Daily Horoscope - April 13, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

Not everyone is telling you the truth so don’t be so trusting. Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you. Time to come out of your shell – and put your cards on the table. Be more assertive and you will be surprised at the outcome.
Lucky colour: Beige
Lucky number: 8
