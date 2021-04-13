Leo Daily Horoscope - April 13, 2021

Leo Daily Horoscope - April 13, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 13 2021, 02:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2021, 02:37 ist

Not everyone is telling you the truth so don’t be so trusting. Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you. Time to come out of your shell – and put your cards on the table. Be more assertive and you will be surprised at the outcome.

Lucky colour: Beige              

Lucky number: 8

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Leo Horoscope
Horoscope 2021
Horoscope

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Kumbh brings people together amid Covid spike

DH Toon | Kumbh brings people together amid Covid spike

A reluctant star heads home with the green jacket

A reluctant star heads home with the green jacket

In Pics | BAFTA 2021: Winners in key categories

In Pics | BAFTA 2021: Winners in key categories

Kerala's dancing medicos inspire cops in vaccine push

Kerala's dancing medicos inspire cops in vaccine push

This bar offers a glimpse of a world without Covid-19

This bar offers a glimpse of a world without Covid-19

Five new animal species discovered in Tibet

Five new animal species discovered in Tibet

 