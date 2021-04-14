Leo Daily Horoscope - April 14, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

Don't take your frustrations out on the ones you love. You experience delays or additional red tape in official work. Today you work, but also enjoy a sense of accomplishment.Your instincts will be at their sharpest and it would be best to trust your gut feeling about all matters.
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Number: 6
