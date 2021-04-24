Leo Daily Horoscope - April 24, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

Partnerships and cooperative alliances emphasised. A time to negotiate contracts. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations.
Lucky Colour: Amber
Lucky Number: 8
