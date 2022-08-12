Leo Daily Horoscope – August 13, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

New opportunities bring pleasant surprises today. Steer clear of hypersensitive folks. A friend or person in authority may help or present a beneficial opportunity. An unexpected encounter brings a lucrative deal.
Lucky Colour: Terra-cotta
Lucky Number: 8
