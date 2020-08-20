Leo Daily Horoscope - August 20, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

You may want to stay in the background this week today. The moon brings cheer. Travel plans need working out. Be prepared to accept the positive contributions and influences of others in your life.
- Lucky color: Olive Green
- Lucky gem: Opal
- Lucky number: 9
