Leo Daily Horoscope - August 21, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively.
Lucky Colour: Peach
Lucky Number: 5
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Fans pour money as India-Pak Asia Cup tickets sell out
UK hit by another rail stoppage as strikes roll on
How well does Shivrajkumar know his cine villains?
Monkeypox in dogs: How to care for your pet
Second-hand smoke 10th biggest risk factor for cancer
Water level spikes in Beas river following heavy rains
30 years of A R Rahman
Bazmee basking in one of Bollywood’s rare successes