Leo Daily Horoscope - August 21, 2021

Leo Daily Horoscope - August 21 | Free Online Astrology

  Aug 21 2021
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

 A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. A conflict may arise inside you - emotions or hard reality. Being tactful you will learn to cope with the situation today. 

Lucky number: 8                    

Lucky Colour:   purple

