Leo Daily Horoscope - August 4, 2020

Leo Daily Horoscope - August 4, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

  Aug 03 2020
  • updated: Aug 04 2020, 00:37 ist

Travel for business or pleasure today. Don't dwell on past regrets.  You're beginning to think you've got unrealistic goals, but that's not true. What you want is closer to reality than you think. 

Lucky colour: Burgundy       

Lucky number: 4

