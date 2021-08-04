Leo Daily Horoscope - August 4, 2021

Leo Daily Horoscope - August 4, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 04 2021, 00:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2021, 00:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Not everyone is telling you the truth so don’t be so trusting.  Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you. Time to come out of your shell – and put your cards on the table. Be more assertive and you will be surprised at the outcome.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 5

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Leo Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

Recycled medals, podiums: Tokyo passes sustainable test

Recycled medals, podiums: Tokyo passes sustainable test

Future space travel might require mushrooms

Future space travel might require mushrooms

'Heart attack risk rises in first two weeks post Covid'

'Heart attack risk rises in first two weeks post Covid'

Team India gets emotional after losing to Belgium

Team India gets emotional after losing to Belgium

Sport or martial art? Karate’s big question at Olympics

Sport or martial art? Karate’s big question at Olympics

What will the Earth be like in 500 years?

What will the Earth be like in 500 years?

Hockey star's dad sold cow to buy son's goalkeeper kit

Hockey star's dad sold cow to buy son's goalkeeper kit

Delta infections among vaccinated likely contagious

Delta infections among vaccinated likely contagious

 