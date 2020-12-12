Leo Daily Horoscope - December 12, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

Taking a break from the family issue dragging you down brings new answers. Avoid confrontations with male authority figures. A budgetary plan for your expenses is necessary.
Lucky color: Saffron
Lucky number: 6
Lucky gem: Opal
