Leo Daily Horoscope - December 15, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

A little retail therapy will put you in a fine mood. You may feel the need to get away at times so if you need to, take a good vacation. A long voyage possible.
Lucky color: Saffron
Lucky number: 6
Lucky gem: Opal
