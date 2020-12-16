Leo Daily Horoscope - December 16, 2020

Leo Daily Horoscope - December 16, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 16 2020, 01:00 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2020, 01:00 ist
Representative image/Credit: Pixabay Image

A trusted friend turns Judas.  Seek the advice of authority figures or a mature person. Don’t fritter away your money and energy on undeserving people and projects.

Lucky color: Coffee

Lucky number: 5

Lucky gem: Opal

Leo Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

