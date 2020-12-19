Leo Daily Horoscope - December 19, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

Cash flow dull, so avoid luxury spending. A hobby could turn lucrative if you are so inclined. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy. Romance good.
Lucky colour: Brown
Lucky number: 5
Family feud rages as Swarovski empire loses its lustre
Video games that changed the world before Cyberpunk
Zoom Xmas gift: No cap on call lengths over holidays
'Unpaused’ movie review: An effective anthology
First potential radio signal from exoplanet detected
Cold waves and snow: Stunning photos from across India