Leo Daily Horoscope - December 25, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

Leo Daily Horoscope - December 25, 2021

DH Web Desk
  • Dec 25 2021, 00:23 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2021, 00:45 ist

If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don't overreact or go overboard. Health is good. But do not neglect any symptoms. Stress and over-work will be the two major culprits.

Lucky Colour: Lemon.

Lucky Number: 6.

Leo Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

