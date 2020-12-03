Leo Daily Horoscope - December 3, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

Patience goes a long way. Nothing goes as planned. Minor interruptions prevent you from doing what you had in mind, You feel you can compete well with others and attempted new things.
Colour: Cream
Number: 6
Space to grow: NASA grows radishes in microgravity
Disability: A tale of two societies
Karnataka farmers' agitation spread itself too thin
Why Covid has made streets more dangerous for the blind
Oscar-nominated Elliot Page announces he is transgender
Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples
Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition