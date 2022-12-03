Leo Daily Horoscope - December 4, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Career prospects look good. Long-due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues.
Lucky Colour: Sky-blue.
Lucky Number: 5.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Gujarat: Rift over Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s legacy
2022 FIFA World Cup: Five best goals from the group stage
Screenshots have generated new forms of storytelling
Built to disappear: World Cup stadium 974
Urdu festival Jashn-e-Rekhta returns after three years
G20 delegates to get a taste of royal Rajasthani dishes
Can Ukraine pay for war without wrecking economy?