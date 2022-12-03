Leo Daily Horoscope - December 4, 2022

Leo Daily Horoscope - December 4, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 03 2022, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2022, 00:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Career prospects look good. Long-due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues.

Lucky Colour: Sky-blue.

Lucky Number: 5.
 

Leo Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

