Leo Daily Horoscope - December 5, 2021

Leo Daily Horoscope - December 5, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 05 2021, 00:00 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2021, 00:45 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Mixing business and pleasure isn't favoured today. Hyper-activity may make you stressed out. A day to charm your detractors. A project you've been working on for a long time concludes successfully.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Number: 3

Leo Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

