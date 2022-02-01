Leo Daily Horoscope - February 1, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Money problems appear to loom large, but it is temporary. Career front seems unsettled. Romance good. Taking a break from the family issue dragging you down brings new answers.
Lucky Colour: Amber.
Lucky Number: 1.
Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
In Pics | Richest political parties in India
What is India's ‘Sweet Revolution’?
Sreejesh bags World Games Athlete of the Year Award
New smartphone app developed for rapid Covid detection
Punjab: At 94, Parkash Badal oldest to contest election
Can UN do more than just talk about Russia, Ukraine?
How India's disinvestment policy has evolved