Leo Daily Horoscope – February 21, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

Leo Daily Horoscope – February 21, 2023

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 20 2023, 23:52 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2023, 00:10 ist

Something you say today could hurt another person’s feelings, so be careful with your choice of words. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust and you no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions.

Lucky Colour: orange        

Lucky Number: 6    

Leo Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

