Leo Daily Horoscope - January 26, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

If you want to get away, today is favourable. Do not let the demands of others hold you back. Health is good. But do not neglect any symptoms. Stress and over-work will be the two major culprits.
Lucky color: Gold
Lucky number: 3
Lucky gem: Opal
