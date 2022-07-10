Leo Daily Horoscope - July 10, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Your expressive way of dealing gives you the upper hand today. You’ve become bored with your usual routine and you’ll be going to great lengths to make life more exciting. Sports and social activities will put your attributes to good use.
Lucky Colour: Sea- Green
Lucky Number: 6
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Chess Olympiad: How India earned the bragging rights
Rum ahoy! Six boozy recipes for World Rum Day
'Taramandal: An interesting adaptation of Ray's story
Eid: 'Rare' goats take high spot in Delhi's Meena Bazar
R Balki pays tribute to Guru Dutt with 'Chup' teaser
Abe impersonated 'Super Mario' to aid Tokyo Olympics
Heritage Varanasi hotel gets featured in Michelin Guide