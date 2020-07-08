Leo Daily Horoscope - July 8, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new. A day for the big cat to purr, not growl, as things go smoothly. Investments in art and property can be profitable today.
Lucky colour: Orange
Lucky number: 1
Where did Lithium in smartphone batteries come from?
Yemen's starving children, grim legacy of years of war
World's longest-surviving conjoined twin brothers die
'Fit into hand'-sized reptile a forerunner to dinosaurs
New study in Spain adds evidence against herd immunity
A coronavirus vaccine in 40 days, ICMR?