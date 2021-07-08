Leo Daily Horoscope - July 8, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked.
Lucky colour: Mustard
Lucky number: 8
