Leo Daily Horoscope - June 11, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today, especially decisions related to family or your home. Your partner or close one feels that you might be overreaching.
Lucky Colour: Brown
Lucky Number: 3
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
SRK fans make Guinness World Record with iconic pose
Why chronic stress drives craving for 'comfort food'
Messi in Beijing for friendly before Miami move
One giant rubber duck in Hong Kong harbour deflates
Chhattisgarh: Class 10, 12 toppers go on chopper ride
NDTV announces 'higher than industry average' hikes
How could AI destroy humanity?
Navy shows prowess amid China's Indian Ocean forays
Road accident death rate drops in Kerala due to AI cams