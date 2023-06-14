Leo Daily Horoscope - June 15, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): Something you say today could hurt another person’s feelings, so be careful with your choice of words. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust and you no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions.
Lucky colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 2
