Leo Daily Horoscope - June 18, 2021

Leo Daily Horoscope - June 18 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 18 2021, 00:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2021, 00:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Be careful of your health and pay attention to any tell-tale signs of illness. Take it easy if you have problems and make plans for further down the track.   Avoid the need to speak out as strongly as  you usually do and you'll fare much better.                

Lucky Colour:  Mango            

Lucky Number:  4         

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Leo Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

Hidden Black scientists proved the polio vaccine worked

Hidden Black scientists proved the polio vaccine worked

30% pay raises can’t stop junior banker exodus in Asia

30% pay raises can’t stop junior banker exodus in Asia

Covid-19 has brought globalisation to the spotlight

Covid-19 has brought globalisation to the spotlight

Why is short-sightedness increasing in children?

Why is short-sightedness increasing in children?

'Are you back with us?': Eriksen doctor recalls ordeal

'Are you back with us?': Eriksen doctor recalls ordeal

DH Toon | 'Don't worry we have an orange tick'

DH Toon | 'Don't worry we have an orange tick'

 