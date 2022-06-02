Leo Daily Horoscope - June 2, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Try to avoid unnecessary clashes at home. You are an alpha personality, but you need to back a little to see the big picture. Strike a balance and decide what is best for you. Stay calm as you are able to find your emotional centre or equilibrium.
Lucky Colour: Buff.
Lucky Number: 3.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Why should judges retire at 65?
Study links complex tectonics with 1950 Assam quake
Double-decker bus made into classroom in Kerala school
Bangladeshi woman swims to India to marry lover
India beat Japan 1-0 to clinch Asia Cup bronze
'My guru': UP Official puts Bin Laden's photo in office
Remembering KK: 10 lesser-known facts about the singer
Gosavi's selfie with Aryan Khan to show friends: Report