Leo Daily Horoscope - June 20, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

A friend may be too demanding. It is in your best interests to put your cards on the table. Learn to be tactful and listen to what your partner has to say.
Lucky Colour: Mango
Lucky Number: 6
Lucky Gem: Opal
The Lead: Empowering underprivileged children
In China's vaccine race, shortage of monkeys & weekends
Marcus Rashford and the footballer of the future
'Half of the world's children face violence every year'
Businesses urged to give refugees more jobs in COVID-19
COVID-19: Follow Karnataka model, Centre tells states