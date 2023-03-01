Leo Daily Horoscope - March 1, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don’t overreact or go overboard. Health is good. But do not neglect any symptoms. Stress and over-work will be the two major culprits. Lucky Colour: Lemon. Lucky Number: 6
