Leo Daily Horoscope - March 9, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 09 2022, 00:20 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2022, 00:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

You need to be careful about overextending yourself. Do not spend too much money or you will find yourself outside your limits. Stay away from gambling and keep an eye on all the details in any project you are involved in.

Lucky Colour: Lilac

Lucky Number: 7

Leo Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

