Leo Daily Horoscope - May 12, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations. Today keep your ideals in mind when making major decisions. Secret affairs may cause complication.
Lucky Colour: Blue
Lucky Number: 6
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Maruti, IIT-H partner on tech to prevent road accidents
How Apple iPod transformed music industry
Hacker diverts Rs 52.9L from payment gateway, nabbed
Underground networks of Russians that help Ukrainians
E-scooters for nurses speed up healthcare in Jharkhand
Tomato flu breaks out in Kerala, contained quickly