Leo Daily Horoscope - May 14, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't.
Lukcy Colour: Brown
Lucky Number: 2
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
How Karnataka's map changed after Assembly elections
Study pegs age of Saturn's rings at 400 mn yrs old
Tweeps indulge in meme-fest as K'taka picks its leaders
How BJP turncoats fared in Karnataka election 2023
Bommai, DKS, Muniyappa among key winners in Karnataka
Salman Khan visits Mamata's residence in Kolkata
Temperature in Singapore soars to 40-year high
Jharkhand set to launch maiden boat ambulance service
Climate change first ‘went viral’ exactly 70 years ago
No home to return to: Manipur violence survivors