Leo Daily Horoscope – May 21, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

Something you say today could hurt another person’s feelings, so be careful with your choice of words. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust and you no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions. Colour: orange Number: 6
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Can the writers' strike fix Hollywood?
B'luru plastered with Siddaramaiah, Rahul posters
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ‘Saindhav’ look unveiled
3 more cheetahs released at MP's Kuno, count rises to 6
Africans evacuated from Sudan share their stories
Once popular, J&K horologists see their 'art' dying
Did life evolve more than once? Scientists seek answer
Excitement mounts in Cannes for DiCaprio-Scorsese epic
30% of species could be lost at 2.5°C of warming
NASA taps Bezos's Blue Origin to build Moon lander