Leo Daily Horoscope - May 5, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

A good day to shop for video equipment, computers, and other electronic gadgetry. Group therapy is beneficial. Children may be demanding, andentertainment could cost much more than you can afford. Take care when dealing with older relatives.
Lucky Colour: Magenta
Lucky Number: 8
