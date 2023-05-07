Leo Daily Horoscope - May 8, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

A disappointment or setback you've experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can't trust. Your ruling planet the Sun promises closure in family issues. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself.
Lucky Colour: Fuchsia.
Lucky Number: 3.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Aamir Khan in Nepal for vipassana meditation programme
IAEA worries grow over Ukraine nuclear plant safety
Amid violence, Manipuri film 'Ishanou' gets Cannes nod
Lucknow airport's 'virtual room' to clear hand baggage
Peanut butter is liquid – physics of unexpected fluids
Only these CMs have completed a full-term in Karnataka
Vietnam reports record-high temperature
‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 delayed amid writers' strike
Pune's cake artist breaks own record with 200 kg icing
AI takeover claim fuels Hollywood writers' strike