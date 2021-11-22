Leo Daily Horoscope - November 23, 2021

Leo Daily Horoscope - November 23, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 22 2021, 22:48 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2021, 22:48 ist

You seem to be buoyant and rightly so. The current problems will disappear soon. Exchange thoughts with your special one. Don't take offence at comments made by co-workers.

Lucky Colour: Mint-Green                

Lucky Number:  4

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Leo Horoscope
Horoscope 2021
Horoscope

What's Brewing

'Democracy backsliding across the world amid pandemic'

'Democracy backsliding across the world amid pandemic'

'Hellbound' beats 'Squid Game' on Netflix

'Hellbound' beats 'Squid Game' on Netflix

Bees have innate ability to find flowers, shows study

Bees have innate ability to find flowers, shows study

'Phool Aur Kaante' was inspired by a Malayalam movie

'Phool Aur Kaante' was inspired by a Malayalam movie

Sportify makes 'play' default option for Adele's '30'

Sportify makes 'play' default option for Adele's '30'

Bengaluru to get serpentarium, anti-venom unit

Bengaluru to get serpentarium, anti-venom unit

DH Radio | Suburban rail for B'luru: A long, long wait

DH Radio | Suburban rail for B'luru: A long, long wait

Here, house turns stage for art-mimics-life experience

Here, house turns stage for art-mimics-life experience

DH Toon | Farm laws: 'Apology' new poll strategy?

DH Toon | Farm laws: 'Apology' new poll strategy?

Does it matter if you eat stickers on fruits, veggies?

Does it matter if you eat stickers on fruits, veggies?

 