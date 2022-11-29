Leo Daily Horoscope - November 30, 2022

Leo Daily Horoscope - November 30, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 29 2022, 23:59 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2022, 23:59 ist

Don’t take your frustrations out on the ones you love. You experience delays or additional red tape in official work. Today you work, but also enjoy a sense of accomplishment. Your instincts will be at their sharpest and it would be best to trust your gut feeling about all matters. Lucky Colour: Gold. Lucky Number: 5

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Leo Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

Most notable volcanic eruptions in the 20th century

Most notable volcanic eruptions in the 20th century

JLo's new album inspired by rekindled romance with Ben

JLo's new album inspired by rekindled romance with Ben

Mauna Loa: Facts about the world's largest volcano

Mauna Loa: Facts about the world's largest volcano

Scientists revive 48,500-year-old ‘zombie virus’

Scientists revive 48,500-year-old ‘zombie virus’

Cryptoverse: It's Messi v Ronaldo in fan coin world cup

Cryptoverse: It's Messi v Ronaldo in fan coin world cup

Why have Man Utd, Liverpool been put up for sale?

Why have Man Utd, Liverpool been put up for sale?

Explained | What is wet-leasing of aircraft?

Explained | What is wet-leasing of aircraft?

In Pics| Effective ways to ensure good eye health

In Pics| Effective ways to ensure good eye health

DH Radio | Chilling truths about the Mehrauli murder...

DH Radio | Chilling truths about the Mehrauli murder...

Prince and Princess of Wales to visit Boston

Prince and Princess of Wales to visit Boston

 