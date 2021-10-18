Leo Daily Horoscope - October 19, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

You seem to be buoyant and rightly so. Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. The current problems will disappear soon. Exchange thoughts with your special one. Don't take offence at comments made by co-workers.
Lucky Colour: Mint-Green
Lucky Number: 2
