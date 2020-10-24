Leo Daily Horoscope - October 24, 2020

Leo Daily Horoscope - October 24, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Oct 24 2020, 00:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2020, 00:45 ist

Travel plans may look good, but ensure all arrangements are made beforehand. A letter brings good news. Take the time to help old friends or relatives who have had a stroke of bad luck. 

Lucky colour: Silver         

Lucky number: 6

