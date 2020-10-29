Leo Daily Horoscope - October 29, 2020

Leo Daily Horoscope - October 29, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 29 2020, 01:14 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2020, 01:14 ist

A woman may provide valuable assistance. The female element is strong in your life today -  mother, spouse, friend. Don’t hesitate to ask for help. A day to recoup and make plans for the future.

Lucky colour: Burgundy  

Lucky number: 5        

